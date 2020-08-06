The New HJC RPHA 11 Joker Helmet Looks Cool

Want to be a Super Villain?

If you’re a fan of the Batman villain The Joker, then you’ll be thrilled to see that HJC has a new RPHA 11 Joker Helmet. The helmet has a fancy new graphic that is of the character, and that means you can challenge your inner Joker while you’re out riding (not recommended, please ride safely).

The graphic is less Joaquin Pheonix’s Joker and more Heath Ledger’s Joker. Really, it’s more cartoonish than anything harkening back to some of the more grotesque cartoon and comic book villains than the recent on-screen performances. No matter what era of Joker you think HJC pulled from, the graphic is a noticeable one, and easily recognizable as The Joker.

There’s something off about it though, at least to me. When you put a graphic on a full-face helmet that’s the face of someone or some character it always looks off because of the eye-port and face shield. This helmet is no different, but that doesn’t keep the helmet from being pretty cool. If you’re a big-time Joker fan, then this might be the helmet for you.

The helmet has a starting price of $599.99. You can see the helmet even closer-up on the company’s website. We’ve reviewed the HJC RPHA 11 helmet, so it will fit and perform the same as any other.