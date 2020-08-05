The MV Agusta Brutale And Dragster 800 Models Get a Smart Clutch

Adding the Smart Clutch System to More Bikes

The MV Agusta Brutale and Dragster 800 Models are the latest in the MV Agusta lineup to get the new Smart Clutch System (SCS) that was co-developed with both MV Agusta and Rekluse, according to Motorcycle.com. The clutch previously showed up on the Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS, and it makes sense that MV Agusta would expand its use to the Brutale and Dragster.

It also makes sense that it would put the SCS on both the Brutale and the Dragster at the same time. Both of these bikes use the same engine and if you’re going to put it on one, you might as well put it on the other as well. While the SCS system is more complicated than a standard transmission, it only adds about 30 grams more to the bike over the standard transmission.

The SCS makes clutchless shifting possible both up and down. It features EAS 2.1 quick-shifting system that allows you to pop up and down through the gears without using the clutch lever.

The lever is still there for those folks who want it, but you don’t have to use it. You can roll up to a stop without pulling on the lever and then take off again without touching it either. This makes sense for busy commuters, but it still lets you choose the gear you want. Overall, it’s a smart solution.