The Lazareth LM 410 Is a Four-Wheeled High-Priced Leaning Bike

Another Wild Creation

If you’ve heard of the French custom builder Ludovic Lazareth, then you know that his company Lazareth makes some of the wildest machines out there. I’ve reported on some of them, including a flying motorcycle. Most recently, Lazareth released the LM 410. This is a four-wheeled pendulum motorcycle that looks similar to a previous build known as the LM 847.

The LM 410 will be made soon and cost $107,965 each. The company plans to build only 10 of these monsters. The motorcycle (quad?) features a Yamaha R1 powertrain, so it should be pretty quick. The rest of the bike is still shrouded in secrecy with the exception of the weight, which is said to be quite a bit lighter than the 400 kg (about 880 pounds) LM 847 that came before the LM 410.

The tilting nature of the motorcycle allows the four tires to keep in contact with the pavement, providing excellent traction. This means the power from the Yamaha-sourced engine can be easily translated right to the road no matter how you’re riding.

One thing I like about this is that it looks sleek. Most four-wheeled machines that are in any way similar to this look absolutely weird and ridiculous. This just more or less looks like a chunky sportbike with some extra rubber. The bike will stand up on its own, eliminating the need for a kickstand, and it should be quite stable. If you’ve got the money to spend on one of these, I’m a little jealous.