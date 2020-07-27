The Kawasaki Ninja 400 Gets New Colors for 2021

Looking Fresh

Kawasaki’s Ninja 400 is one of those bikes that everyone seems to agree is a fantastic motorcycle. Now Kawasaki is adding some color variations into its lineup. There are a total of 15 different liveries available in 2021.

Previously, the company only sold the Ninja 400 with a few color options. You had Metallic Spark Black, Pearl Blizzard White, and the KRT selections. This was somewhat limiting, and folks griped enough to Kawasaki that the company decided to change that. Now, according to Motociclismo, certain areas of the world will get up to 15 different color combos.

The few that Kawasaki sold previously will carry over to the 2021 model year bikes, but there are also plenty of other options. I don’t have the official names for these colors, but I will say that there’s quite a range from grays and blues to greens and reds. If you can’t find something you want here, then I don’t know what you’re looking for.

I’ve included all of the new colors below so you can see them. I’m not seeing the 2021 model year available on Kawasaki’s website yet for North America, but I’d assume they will bring those colors here as well as other parts of the world. Until then, gaze upon the color options below.