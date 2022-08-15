The Indian Motorcycles Milestone Collection

With the best days of riding still available to us, there’s nothing better than slapping on a set of quality gear and getting in a weekend cruise under the belt.

Indian Motorcycles agrees – which is why they continue to invest their company money in casualwear to go under that gear and keep you stylin’ on the regular.

1920 Scout Engine Tee

This year, the nine-piece Indian Milestones Collection celebrates a few of the bigger moments in Indian’s history; from the emergence of the iconic Scout, to the creation of the large-and-in-charge Chief lineup, and all the way to the very first Indian logo introduced over 111 years ago, in 1910.

Here’s the full rundown of the collection:

1920 Scout Engine Tee

Available in Men’s Classic fit

Featuring the Scout engine at the back of the tee, with the Milestones Collection label on the sleeve

1910 Script Tee and Hat

1910 Script Tee and Hat

Tee Available in Men’s Classic fit; featuring the original Indian script stamp graphic inspired by the success of Indian’s racing team at the Isle of Man

Hat features embroidered script brand logo

Big Chief Tee

Big Chief Tee

Available in Men’s Classic fit and Women’s Classic fit

IMC Factory Sign Tees and Hat

IMC Factory Sign Tees and Hat

Available in Men’s Classic fit and Women’s Classic fit

Hat features embroidered script brand logo

841 Bike Tee

841 Bike Tee

Available in Men’s Classic fit

A view of the units available in Indian’s Milestones Collection of casual wear. Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles’ website.

Be sure to check out the Milestones Collection webpage for further information and pricing on the tees and hats available.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.