The Indian eFTR Jr. Is For the Kiddos

Ride-On

I think you should get kids started on two wheels as early as possible. Indian has an option for you. The motorcycle company now has an electric replica of the FTR750 championship-winning motorcycle that’s designed specifically for kids. It’s called the eFTR Jr.

The bike is an all-electric model that features flat track styling and will have your kid feeling like a member of the iconic Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew that dominated flat-track in the 1950s.

The bike features two ride modes, a high and low. It has a seat height of 23.5 inches. The bike can handle riders up to a maximum weight of 175 pounds. The bike is suitable for riders eight years and older in low mode. In high mode, it’s suitable for riders 13 and over. The bike has a steel frame, telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, and dual disc brakes.

“Whether it was a father, mother, uncle or family friend, most motorcyclists have fond memories of the person that introduced them to riding, and that’s the spirit behind the eFTR Jr,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle.

He went on to say that Indian Motorcycle wants its first youth offering to be easy to ride and simple machine styled after the iconic flat track racer. I think Indian has a winner here. The bike will go on sale for in the US and Canada for $749.99 (USD) and $999.99 (CAD).