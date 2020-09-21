The Husqvarna Norden 901 Production Model Will Look a Lot Like the Concept

This Is a Very Good Thing

The Husqvarna Norden 901 concept made a big splash. Shortly after the company said it would build it. Now, we’re getting our first look at the production machine.

Motociclismo shared what investors have called a “stolen” photo that shows what the Norden 901 will look like. It’s unclear if this was deliberately leaked, or if it really got out when Husky didn’t want it to. It’s more of a low-res computer-generated image than a typical shot, but it does show that the Norden 901 will look a lot like the concept bike.

This should come as little surprise. Husqvarna is known for making wild bikes that look like they belong in a motorcycle designer’s sketch pad rather than on the road. The Norden 901 concept was speculated to be close to production from the moment it was showcased.

That’s not to say that the production bike and the concept look exactly the same. The production bike appears to share more of KTM’s parts and styling than the concept. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. Needless to say, the Norden 901 will be an attractive machine. It will be an excellent addition to the adventure motorcycle market.