The Fonzarelli Arthur Is a New Electric Scooter

Bad Name, Good Scooter

Fonzarelli is an Australian company that’s making electric two-wheelers. One of the latest creations is called the Arthur. It’s an electric scooter designed for around-town riding and commuting. The scooter is a 50cc equivalent and it comes with either a single battery or two batteries. Those batteries are removable and can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in as little as an hour. The range for one battery is 31 miles, double your batteries and you get double the range, so 62 miles in total.

The scooter also comes with a simple charger for overnight charging. This means, if you need a quick top-up during the day, you can get that easily and then you can charge overnight so your scooter is ready to go in the morning. It’s a smart solution and one that I think will serve Fonzarelli well.

The best part about this bike isn’t its performance or its charging capabilities, its the price. It retails for just $3,990 in its least expensive (one battery) form, according to Fonzarelli. The company also says the bike will cost just a single dollar a week to run and requires minimal service. This sounds like a real winner in my book. Right now, the scooter is only available in Australia and New Zealand, but I hope it comes to North America.