The Ducati Multistrada V4 Will Go 37,000 Miles Between Maintenance

Another Bit of Info About the Engine

Ducati has a new Multistrada V4. The bike should be a crazy machine. Ducati noted that it will be the first motorcycle to have adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. The new V4 engine is really going to be the most important thing.

The most recent bit of info that has come out about the new V4 engine is that it can go 37,300 miles between maintenance intervals. The hint provided by Ducati said, “The world is not enough.” That’s an apt hint because the circumference of the earth is 24,901 miles.

In short, Ducati managed to double the old Multistrada 1260’s maintenance interval, which was already quite good at 18,640. At this time, it’s unclear how Ducati has managed this. The company is only letting out the hints about its new engine at this point and not revealing all the technical data.

It will be interesting to see how exactly Ducati managed to make an engine with twice as many cylinders that requires half as many maintenance intervals. No matter how the bike manufacturer managed to do it, the Multistrada V4 sounds like it’s going to be a very impressive machine.