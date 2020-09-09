The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Wins the 2020 Transanatolia Rally

For the Twin-Cylinder Category

Andrea Rossi was able to pilot the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro to victory in the Twin-Cylinder category of the Transanatolia Rally. Overall, Rossi finished ninth.

For those who don’t know the Transanatolia Rally is a Turkish race that’s one of the most grueling rally-raid events in the world. The route takes riders over rocky terrain and sand as well as dirt roads. There are stages that are very fast and stages that the rider must slow down to complete.

Held from August 15 to 22 this year, the seven-day event started in Istanbul and ended in Şile, covering a total of 2,850 kilometers (about 1,770 miles). The bike was equipped with bull-bars, radiator guards, and a type-approved silencer. All of these accessories came from the Ducati Performance accessories line.

“Since 2016 I started working with Ducati on the development of the Multistrada Enduro project, so I know very well its potential, its robustness, and its countless qualities, which is why it was decided to participate in a demanding rally like the Transanatolia with a practically standard bike,” explained Andrea Rossi in a press release posted to Motorcycle.com.

Ducati has been working with Rossi since 2013, and it’s cool to see the racer get the win at this unique and tough event. He’s now a tester-rider for Ducati.