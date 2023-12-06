The Chopblock: Santa’s Sleigh Just Sold for $4,869 USD

Apparently, Santa likes 1964 Polaris Sno-Traveler Pacer K80D snowmobiles, and this one sold for a tidy $4,869 USD.

She’s no Kringle 3000, but she’ll do in a pinch, yeah? 😉

In a recent ad sourced by RideApart’s Janaki Jitchotvisut, BringATrailer showcased the snowmobile as a refurbished machine, previously owned by a collector.

A 1964 Polaris Sno-Traveler Pacer K80D snowmobile refurbished to look like Santa’s sleigh. Media provided by BringATrailer.

Horsepower is moot when talking about Santa’s sleigh, but this is a Powersports website, so it’s safe to say the 305cc single-cylinder engine’s 8 horsepower won’t contribute to trips down the chimney from old Father Christmas anytime soon.

Perks of this delightful build included the cute red and white seat, as well as the accompanying memorabilia, service literature, and a bill of sale… oh, and that cute “EMERGENCY THIRST AID” water canister at the back of the snowmobile.

A 1964 Polaris Sno-Traveler Pacer K80D snowmobile refurbished to look like Santa’s sleigh. Media provided by BringATrailer.

Less convenient (but no less fun) features include the pull-start pulley and the fact that this thing does not come with a title.

If you had a snowmobile like this, what shenanigans would you get up to around the end-of-year holidays?