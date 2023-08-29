The Chop Block: Nigel “II Leone” Mansell Legacy Collection Includes Sweet “Ferrari” Honda ST70

RM Sotheby’s got a Legacy Collection from one of our crowned F1 world champions – and the coolest addition to this assemblage has got to be the paddock bike that Nigel Mansell himself used around the paddock.

The bike in question is a Honda ST70, complete with the badging that advertises II Leone’s inclinations; if you didn’t already know, Mansell was the last Ferrari driver to be personally selected by Enzo Ferrari before his death in August 1988 (Wikipedia), an honor Mansell described as “one of the greatest in my entire career.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Naturally, any successful Formula One champ needs a paddock machine to tootle about the track proper; in this case, an ST 70 Dax took on Ferrari badging for the honors, with the bike’s retirement and subsequent auction as a member of RM Sotheby’s Nigel Mansell’s Legacy Collection putting it squarely in our sights for October 4 through 11, 2023.

“This ST 70 is offered with no reserve and is expected to fetch between £5,000 and £10,000 (or between $6,299 and $12,598 as of August 28, 2023).”