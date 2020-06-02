The CC Racing Garage Scrambler 1100 Wins Ducati Custom Rumble Competition

It’s Clear Why

Ducati hosted a Custom Rumble competition, and recently over 70 motorcycles were entered from dealerships around the world, according to Motorcycle News. Ducati allowed a public vote to narrow the entries down to five bikes and the winner was selected by a panel of judges that included many influential members of the custom bike scene.

The panel included Bike Shed founder Anthony ‘Dutch’ Van Someren, actor and motorcycle enthusiast Nicholas Hoult, and Ducati racers Andrea Dovizioso and Chaz Davies. Unsurprisingly, the panel of judges picked the bike that the public also felt should win the competition overall. The ceremony was held online due to the Coronavirus.

The winner was a Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro built by CC Racing Garage. Italian bike builder Marco Graziani was the man behind the build. Graziani started with an 1100 Sport Pro, which is the highest specification version of the Scrambler.

Graziani kept the headlight, frame subframe, swingarm, and engine the same to preserve the integrity of the original bike, but changed most other elements. The fairing around the subframe and the seat are 100 percent custom. There’s also a new custom exhaust, new handlebars, updates to the controls and instrument cluster, spoked wheels, and bar-end mirrors.