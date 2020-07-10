The Black Tea Moped Is a Small Electric Motorcycle

It Looks Cool

The company called Black Tea has a new Moped. That bike is designed to transform the way people think of bikes and transportation in general. While there are multiple generations discussed on the company website. Black Tea is really just getting around to putting out its first version of the bike.

The Moped, as the company calls it, is really a mini-scrambler. The word moped fits the bike because it’s about the size of a moped, but the little bike lacks pedals, so I’m not totally sure it qualifies as a moped. In any event, it’s a cool-looking little bike, and something I would certainly ride around town.

The bike features a 72 volt 24.5 Ah battery that will give you 70 km (about 43 miles) of range. That’s enough for some urban commuters. The battery is removable and can be charged in 3 to 4 hours. The bike gets an electric rear hub motor with a 3 kW output and a 5 kW peak output (about 6.7 hp). It makes 180 Nm (about 132 lb-ft) of torque. The top speed is 80 km/h (about 50 mph).

Those stats aren’t going to blow anyone away, but it is an affordable machine, at least right now. The company is going to launch the bike at 50 percent off to get some of them out there. Until July 20th, you can get this for 1900 Euros (about $2,145). After that date, the price will double. The Munich-based startup hopes to sell these in Europe and the U.S. I think $2,145 sounds like a super reasonable price. Double that price, and I’m looking elsewhere. Still, if Black Tea can make electric bikes look this good, then I’m all for them succeeding.