The Big Screen, Baby: ‘Marc Márquez: All In’ Docuseries Debuts 2023

If there’s one name in MotoGP™ that’s been making consistent headlines, it’s Honda REPSOL’s ‘el tro de Cervera,’ or ‘Ant of Cervera.’

Marc Márquez is a beast; from his three 2021 victories to his ferocity in committing to the circuit (and subsequent injuries/life-saving operations), the Spaniard has won respect in many a household – to the point where a new docuseries will soon be released on the young man’s escapades.

Marc Marquez in his natural habitat. Media sourced from Motors Actu.

‘Marc Márquez: All In’ will soon become available in more than 200 countries on Amazon Prime Video, with a sneak-peek at what it means to be a top-tier champion – the blood, sweat and tears.

As we know by now, the eight-time World Champion recently hit 100 podiums – a feat attained after he was diagnosed with diplopia and received multiple reconstructive surgeries on his shoulder and broken humerus.

How does he stay in the saddle, you ask?

Sheer grit – anything else will likely be highlighted in that docuseries.

“[‘Marc Márquez: All In’] produced by Fast Brothers in collaboration with Red Bull Media House, TBS and Dorna, joins the journey as Marquez moves to Madrid to continue his recovery and then returns to MotoGP™ for 2022,” explains MotoGP™’s website.

“However, despite the Herculean effort already made by the eight-time World Champion, problems with his injured arm continue to plague him – leaving him facing another choice: more surgery and another long recovery process.”

The thing is set to drop for February of next year, so we look forward to seeing feedback from our audience.

Here’s the trailer; give ‘er a gander, drop a comment below to get the conversation started, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.