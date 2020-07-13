The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 Launches in India

Benelli Upping Its Emissions Game

A while back, my buddy Bill Hall reported on the new Benelli Imperiale 400 bike. Not too long after that, I followed up with a story about how the bike achieved BS6 emissions compliance. Now the motorcycle has officially been launched in India, according to BikeWale.

The motorcycle is unchanged from the last time I wrote about it. It still features a 374cc single-cylinder engine that’s fuel-injected and makes about 21 hp and 21 lb-ft of torque. That engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The bike’s styling has not changed either. All of the updates are in relation to the motorcycle’s exhaust system and its emissions.

One of the rumors back when I first reported that it achieved BS6 compliance was that its price would not be impacted, too much. Well, it seems Benelli now has given the bike a notable price hike.

The Imperiale 400 costs Rs 20,000 (about $266) more than the previous version of the motorcycle. That might not seem like much but Benelli’s bike was already a couple of hundred dollars more than the competitors’ bikes, and that could be the difference for many riders. I wish Benelli well, but I wonder if folks are willing to pay more for the bikes.