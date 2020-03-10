The Bajaj Dominar 250 BS6 Is Coming Soon

Get Ready for Some KTM Engineering

The Bajaj Dominar 250 BS6 was teased by the company in a short 13-second-long video. The teaser doesn’t actually show the bike or tell you anything about it other than the fact that it is “coming soon.” With that said, there’s plenty of things I can say about the bike.

It will likely run the same engine as the KTM Duke 250. This is a 248.8cc single-cylinder engine. It will obviously be tuned differently than the Duke. The other specs that are rumored by RideApart and others are that the bike will get USD forks, alloy wheels, a split seat, LED lights, and a six-speed gearbox. As far as color choices go, the rumor is the bike will come in red or black.

As far as how the bike will look, you can expect it to essentially be a baby Dominar 400. The naked machine will have some bodywork and a very modern look to it. It’ll compete with the Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Royal Enfield’s smaller displacement machines.

The price is expected to be between $1,900 and $2,200, which would make a serious contender with its competitors. Dealers have already started taking pre-orders on the bike even though no specific date has been announced by the company.

You can check out the teaser video below.