The Arc Vector Is Alive Still

I Thought it Was Dead

Arc Motorcycles has a cool looking but wildly expensive electric motorcycle called the Vector. The company went into administration (bankruptcy) in 2019, so I assumed the company and its bike were toast. Now, according to a Motorcycle News article, the company has been revived.

The company went into administration, but the founder of the business, Marc Truman, said he just couldn’t let the idea die.

“We had lots of interest after the administration but nothing quite worked out,” says Arc founder Mark Truman. “I decided to buy the assets myself four months ago. The project had come too far and had been too well-received for me to not continue with it.”

To be fair, there was a lot of interest in the company and its machine. I thought the bike was wildly overpriced and didn’t provide enough performance and range to justify it’s proposed price, but apparently, it got a lot of people excited. It managed to raise £950,000 (or close to $1.1 million) in crowdfunding before going under.

“Without the pressure of a big company, we’re taking things a little slower now,” adds Truman. “The first bikes will be delivered to their customers in 12 months. We are going to offer 10 customers a very special opportunity on the first 10 Vectors. I’m not revealing what this is just yet but watch this space.”

It will be interesting to see what happens with Arc Motorcycles. I’ll certainly keep an eye out for any developments.