The Aprilia Pagani 150 Cafe Racer Looks Cool

Part of the Zongshen and Piaggio Partnership

What you see here is the Aprilia Pagani 150 Cafe Racer, and it’s a cool little motorcycle from the Italian company. Well, it’s sort of from the Italian company. See, this comes by way of China. Piaggio partnered with Zongshen a while back and this is one of the bikes that has come out of it, according to BikeWale.

Unfortunately, we won’t see this wee cafe racer here in North America. However, our friends overseas will be able to enjoy this sweet ride. Much of the Pagani 150 Cafe Racer is based on another Aprilia bike, so it’s really just new trappings on an older machine. The base for this new bike is the Aprilia CR150. That bike is a good one by the accounts I’ve read, so that means this little cafe thumper should be as well.

The bike gets a 150cc single-cylinder that pumps out 18 hp and 10 lb-ft of torque. The bike also gets a digital instrument cluster and ABS, two features that get a thumbs up from me. It has an inverted front fork and two shocks out the rear. The bike has disc brakes at the front and rear, but I can’t vouch for the quality. The price tag (after conversion from the Chinese Yuan) is about $3,000.