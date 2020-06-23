The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Is Open and Ready for Visitors

See the Icons in the Flesh

Yesterday, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, in Ohio has reopened and is ready for visitors to come in and see all that it has to offer. This is the first time since the Coronavirus outbreak that the museum has reopened to visitors.

Of course, the staff will be reopening with safety guidelines put in place. The reopening of the Hall of Fame will follow the Responsible RestartOhio plan. The facility will follow all safety guidelines in the Consumer, Retail, Services & Entertainment category, according to the AMA’s website. This means they will adhere to specific guidelines like personal spacing, daily symptom assessments for employees, frequent cleaning of high-touch items and surfaces, directional signage, limited capacity, and no groups larger than 10.

All of these things will help ensure that people stay as safe as possible while still being able to reopen the Hall of Fame to patrons. The AMA was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects that came with it. The association was forced to lay some people off, according to RideApart. This move to get the Hall of Fame back open shows that it is striving to return to business as usual. Hopefully, the Hall of Fame can reopen without any issues due to the virus.