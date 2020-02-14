The 6th Annual Motorcycle Cannonball is Scheduled

The Antique Endurance Run Continues

The 2020 Motorcycle Cannonball antique endurance run (motorcycles pre-1930s) across the U.S. dates have been set. If you wanted to do the run, I have bad news for you, though. It’s already full. You can still sign up, but you’ll be put on a waitlist. The run starts on September 10, 2020, in Marie, Michigan.

Things are a little different for this year. Riders will go from Michigan and wind down south all the way to South Padre Island, Texas. The run will go for about two wonderful weeks. The winner of the run will be the rider who completed the most on-route mileage at the end of the 16-day ride.

There’s also a time schedule and some other rules and regulations governing the run. The person who plays within the rules of the run the best and covers the most miles will be the 2020 Motorcycle Cannonball champion. I would love to do something like this run, but it seems that this year, is going to be a little tough to get in. Maybe next year I’ll buy my pre-1930s motorcycle and get involved. If you want to learn more about the Motorcycle Cannonball, check out the run’s website.