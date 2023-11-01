The 2024 Endurance World Championship Schedule is Here!

It’s November.

2023’s FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) just concluded in September. We’re now 171 days away from the 2024 season, and the schedule for the 45th season of our beloved EWC is officially out!

Heads up, FIM/Discovery Sports Events’ recent press release (published to Roadracing world) tells us that some adjustments have been made regarding the integration of Suzuka 8 Hours. Here’s the most recent update on what we’ve got for the season’s rounds:

Round 1: 18-21 April 24 Heures Motos (Le Mans, France) Round 2: 6-8 June 8 Hours of Spa Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium) Round 3: 18-21 July 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Japan Round 4: 12-15 September Bol d’Or (Circuit Paul Ricard, France)

Every single one of these rounds will generate an eligible rider/team for the coveted FIM Endurance World Championship and FIM Endurance World Cup with teams counting their best three scores.

Naturally, EWC Series’ Director for promoter Warner Bros Discovery Sports is delighted at the upcoming docket:

Although expanding the calendar to include a fifth round remains a long-term target, it’s vital that we deliver a schedule that is accessible and achievable in practical and financial terms. The 2024 calendar achieves both and we look forward to another action-packed season.” … the Suzuka 8 Hours will form part of the FIM Endurance World Cup schedule although Superstock teams will count their best three scores across the year, meaning participation in this event is not mandatory.” – Jean-Baptiste Ley, EWC Series’ Director for promoter Warner Bros Discovery Sports (Roadracing World)

A view of the FIM EWC 2023 efforts. All media provided by FIM EWC.

It’s good to see the opportunity for Superstock competitors to take part in the Suzuka event for the first time in 2024 – always a special event on the global motorcycle calendar.” – Paul King, FIM Circuit Racing Commission Director (Roadracing World)

We’ll be sure to let you know when the tickets are available to purchase. Are you excited about the next year’s EWC efforts?