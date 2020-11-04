The 2021 KTM 250 Adventure Shows up on Indian KTM Website

The 250 Appears With No Big Announcement

KTM revealed the 250 Adventure at EICMA, but was largely overshadowed by the 390 Adventure. Now it has been quietly added to the KTM 2021 lineup in India.

KTM didn’t have an announcement or anything. The bike just went on the Indian KTM website. It will be interesting to see why KTM chose to do it this way.

The 250 Adventure comes with a 249cc single-cylinder engine that makes 30 hp and 18 lb-ft of torque. The chassis and underpinnings are the same as the 390 Adventure, so there’s really not a whole lot that’s new here. There’s a 3.8-gallon fuel tank and the bike will do about 76 mph, so you’ll have a range of around 290-miles.

The 250 isn’t as fancy as the 390. But some riders may prefer this. The bike loses the ride-by-wire system and traction control. It has a WP Apex inverted fork and a WP Apex mono-shock at the rear of the bike. It rolls on 19 and 17-inch wheels front to back and has a 320mm disc up-front with a four-piston caliper and a 230mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear. Dry weight is 344 pounds.

At this time, there’s no price listed, but you can expect it to be about the $3,100 USD mark. It’s only available in a few Asian markets, but there’s a chance the motorcycle could come to Europe and the U.S. Personally, I think if the 200 Duke sells well here, then KTM could stick that engine in an Adventure model as opposed to bringing the 250, but we’ll see what happens.

The 390 Adventure is here already, and I wonder how many low-displacement models KTM can have before it doesn’t make sense anymore to keep adding to the list.