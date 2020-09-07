Suzuki India Releases the Burgman Blue Edition

A New Burgman

Sometimes I think India gets all the good bikes. A case in point is the new Suzuki Burgman. While the Suzuki Burgman 125 has been a popular bike in the Indian market for a while now, there’s a new Blue Edition, according to Hindustan Times Auto. The bike gets a blue color scheme and some new features.

The 124cc engine is now BS6 compliant. It features Suzuki’s new Eco Performance fuel injection technology, making it one of the best at sipping gas on the market. It only makes about 9 hp, though. The bike offers LED headlights, a combined braking system, chrome accents, a small windscreen, and a new muffler. There’s also a front glove box with a power outlet so you can keep your phone or mobile device charged up.

Other than these updates, the scooter is still the same lovable machine with a big comfy saddle and modern European styling. If the Blue Edition isn’t your flavor, then you can get the Burgman in Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black, and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red. The price is Rs 79,700 in India, which when converted to dollars is just $1,100.