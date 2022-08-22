Spy Shots: Ducati’s 2023 Streetfighter V4 Goes for a Spin

Ducati’s been working on a new brainchild in the lab – and with the all-new Ducati World Premiere set to start another season, we have a rough idea as to the main course of one of her episodes.

Spy shots courtesy of an article from Motorcycle Sports have caught Ducati testing what appears to be a potential 2023 Streetfighter V4.

Ducati testing out what appears to be the next generation of Streetfighter. Media sourced from Motorcycle Sports.

Since the Streetfighter is inspired from the Panigale V4, we instantly see the updates trickling down from her full-fairinged sibling via the blacked-out larger gas tank (and 1.1L increase in capacity), as well as the change to her ergonomics.

If this connection is right, expect this Streetfighter to keep the typical 1,103cc in ponypower (though wishing for a new lubrication and exhaust system won’t be beyond the impossible).

Ducati has also increased the wing size on the side fairing – very much in line with the brand’s doings on the MotoGP circuit.

“The Panigale’s gear ratios have also been changed for 2022, making the first gear to fifth shorter than before, while the sixth gear has been made longer to achieve a higher top speed,” adds the report.

“It makes sense to share as many parts as possible with the Streetfighter, so these shares are expected to be adopted by the naked bike in 2023, albeit with a lower final gear ratio to focus on acceleration rather than top speed.”

Ducati doing what they do best on the MotoGP circuit. Media sourced from Motorcycle Sports.

With EICMA around the corner and the Ducati World Premiere almost upon us, we look forward to seeing what Team Red punts out for Q3 and Q4.

Stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.