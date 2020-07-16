Simpson Offers New Speed Bandit Motorcycle Helmet

Newest Model in the Simpson Bandit Line

Simpson has a new helmet that is added to the Bandit line of helmets and it’s called the Speed Bandit. The helmet looks similar to the previous helmets in this line from the company, but it features some changes and updates.

The helmet is DOT and ECE certified, with a lightweight polycarbonate shell that comes in three different sizes, depending on the sizing of helmet you buy. The unique “Speed Brow” creates a venturi effect for ventilating your head. There’s also venturi effect chin vents and a central rear exhaust vent. You can’t close these vents, though, so if it’s raining, you’re going to get wet.

The wide quick-release face-shield should offer a wide field of view. It can be placed in four different positions and has a locking feature. The face-shield is Pinlock ready, too.

The interior of the helmet offers a hypo-allergenic liner that’s fully removable. It’s washable, too, so keeping your helmet’s liner nice should be easy. There’s also built-in pockets so you can add a comm system if you’d like to. The helmet is available in six different sizes, and the price is $279.95. Hopefully, we’ll get one to review so we can tell you if it’s better than the previous Simpson helmets we’ve reviewed.