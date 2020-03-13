Shark Introduces New EVO-ES Modular Helmet

A New Modular From Shark

Shark makes some top-quality modular helmets. They’re quite unique, too. The chin bar flips up and all the way out of the way to the back of the helmet, allowing you to easily wear the helmet as an open face lid if you’d like. The company recently added a new modular helmet to its lineup called the EVO-ES.

Basically, the Shark EVO-ES is the affordable EVO-ONE 2. It has many of the same features with a few small changes that help the company lower the price, according to RideApart.

The shell is a thermoplastic resin that comes in two sizes. The EPS liner is a multi-density design. There are three air intakes and two exhaust vents. Inside the helmet, the removable and washable liner is prepped for a Sharktooth Comm system. There is also an inner sun visor.

The helmet isn’t yet listed for sale yet on the company’s North American website. And I can’t find a price tag for it, but it should go up on the company’s website soon. Hopefully, we will get to review this lid later in the year.