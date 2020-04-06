Shark Helmets SKWAL2 Is Now Available With White LEDs

Extra Visibility

Shark Helmets wanted to bring a little light into the world with a new version of the SKWAL2. The helmet is now offered in a Matte Grey color with white LED lights on the front and rear of the helmet. The lights on the front of the helmet are at the forehead and chin bar. On the rear of the helmet, the lights are located on either side of the rear spoiler.

While these lights might just look like a styling element, they do serve a practical purpose. While they’re not going to exactly light the way for the rider, they do provide some additional visibility for other motorists on the road, which can mean you’ll stay safer while riding.

The lights can be set to remain on all of the time, or you can set them to blink. The battery life of the LEDs is up to eight hours if set to remain on all of the time. If set to blink, you’ll get up to 12 hours of battery life. The battery is charged by USB. The helmet also offers an anti-fogging and anti-scratch visor, drop-down sun visor, multipoint ventilation, and a fully removable interior. The SKWAL2 has a starting price of $259.99.