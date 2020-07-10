Shark Helmets Reveals the New Citycruiser Concept

Open Face with a Large Face Shield

Shark is a French helmet manufacturer that makes good lids. We have reviewed several of them, but recently the company has released a new Citycruiser helmet. It’s an open face, jet-style helmet with a large face shield that covers your whole face. The helmet is available in four solid colors and four dual-tone colorways.

The helmet gets a thermoplastic shell (two shell sizes for the range), EPS liner, vents to either side of the face shield, an exhaust vent, drop-down sun visor, and a Microtech helmet liner made of recycled materials. The liner is removable and washable. The helmet meets ECE regulations.

Right now it’s not available in the U.S., but I’d expect it to come here at some point in the future. The helmet would be a good one for urban commuting and anyone who wants an open-face helmet with some nice features and good protection. The price is €189.99, or about $214. I’d love to test one of these helmets out once Shark gets DOT approval and brings it to the U.S.