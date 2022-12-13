Deal of the Week: Select Full-Face Helmets Over 30% Off

This week, our throttle-twistin’ friends are offering 30% off on select helmets from some truly legendary brands. Yes, these are prices you’ll be tempted to lose your head over—but fortunately, these helmets are so good you can avoid that particular risk.

As usual, you can find every helmet currently on sale at RevZilla here, or browse the list below to find our favorite examples. Here we go!

Select Full-Face Helmets Over 30% Off

Arai Defiant-X Number Helmet

Regular Price: $829.95, Sale Price: $580.97 (30% Off)

Something’s gone Arai over at RevZilla this week! Bold but refined, this helmet takes the unmistakably aggressive look of the classic Defiant helmet and smooths out the edges just enough to really streamline it. A unique ventilation system reduces noise from wind and turbulence while effectively removing hot air, and the removable liner and cheek pads make it easy to keep this helmet fresh as long as you own it.

Schuberth C3 Lite Helmet

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $279.97 (38% Off)

A more budget-friendly version of the famous C3 Pro, this helmet doesn’t compromise on any of the essentials Schuberth made their name on. An aerodynamically tuned shell makes this helmet directionally stable, and an integrated spoiler further reduces buffets from wind. You also get a venting system designed to produce a constant stream of cool air at remarkably low volume—that’s German engineering for you!

Schuberth C4 Pro Helmet

Regular Price: $649.00, Sale Price: $323.99 (50% Off)

Those of you looking for the whole meal deal on a Schuberth lid will be thrilled to discover that the C4 Pro is currently marked down by a full 50%! Just like the previous entry on this list, you get a shell that’s been specially tuned and tested in Schuberth’s famous wind tunnel to reduce noise and riding fatigue—but you also get a one-touch sun visor, integrated antenna, built-in speaker and microphone compatible with the SC1 comms system, and a sophisticated multichannel ventilation system.

BILT Techno 3.0 Modular Sena Bluetooth Helmet

Regular Price: $329.99, Sale Price: $230.99 (30% Off)

A collaboration between reliable helmet-makers BILT and leading-edge comm system designers Sena, this helmet comes with built-in DWO-6 Bluetooth technology to keep you in touch with fellow riders. There’s also an internal drop-down sun shield, and an aggressively aerodynamic shell to keep you feeling slick and sleek while touring or commuting.

LS2 Challenger GT Fusion Helmet

Regular Price: $329.98, Sale Price: $129.99 (61% Off)

Putting the “sport” in “sport touring”, LS2 has raised the bar for comfort and accessibility in aggressive helmet designs with the Challenger GT. This helmet was developed with input from Moto GP, Moto 2, and Moto 3 riders to balance long-haul comfort with high-speed performance—you get a breath deflector and removable chin curtain, plus an inner drop-down sun shield, removable and washable liner, and a 3D optically-correct face shield that’s pinlock and tear-off ready, thanks to a quick-release system.

Bell Eliminator Helmet

Regular Price: $429.95, Sale Price: $229.98 (53% Off)

A perennial favorite (especially amongst the cruiser crowd) this edgy-lookin’ lid has an aesthetic inspired by vintage auto racing, but it’s also packed with rider-friendly features. A fiberglass composite shell keeps protection high and weight low, while a dual paned ProVision face shield keeps your vision clear and an anti-bacterial liner keeps the inside from getting too funky, no matter how off the beaten path your riding takes you.

