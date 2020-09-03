Scorpion just released their latest and greatest versions of their flagship helmet, the EXO-R1 Air. As part of the release, they have a limited-edition Fabio Quartararo MotoGP replica design, and as well as an Alvaro Bautista World SBK replica design.

The EXO-R1 Air was designed with assistance from Scorpion’s racing partners and features a five-layer ultra TCT shell. The shell materials include specially formulated fiberglass, aramid, and poly-resin fibers.

Backing up the shell is a multi-layer EPS that meets DOT and ECE certification requirements. Scorpion themselves claim that the shell and EPS meet FOM and FIA regulations requirements, as well as World SBK safety regulations.

Cooling comes in the form of three ram-air intake ports at the front, with an exhaust duct at the back of the head. As well, the padding is Scorpion’s own KwikWick III anti-microbial fabric over an airfit inflation system.

The helmet is comm-ready with pockets around the ears to integrate one, and also has quick-release padding in case the worst happens.

Finally, the visor is Pinlock Max Vision compatible and comes with a clear insert in the box to get you started.

A base EXO-R1 Air will set you back $399.95. The Quartararo and Bautista editions come in at $459.95. They are available now at Scorpion’s website.