Schuberth: World Premiere Unveils All-New C5 Helmet

Schuberth has just launched their world premiere – and the topic for this HAS to be the anticipated C5 flip-up helmet.

When Schuberth came out with their updated C4 Pro, fans worldwide were more than a little excited. After all, Schuberth had taken what was already a pretty good helmet (the C4) and added all the elements that were missing: a fit on the round side of an intermediate oval, an upgraded interior, and advanced technology to make it “easily the quietest modular on the market.” (don’t believe us? Check out the review that our main man Cameron Martel performed on the SCHUBERTH C4 Pro two years ago).

Now the company is giving us their revised C5 unit – the question is, will it live up to the hype of the C4 Pro?

As they say, more improvements mean less room for error – so let’s dive into the press release and take a gander at what’s going on.

Considered by Schuberth to be “the first helmet featuring the P/J homologation and approved according to the new ECE-R 22.06 regulation”, Schuberth’s website explains the C5 as “blend[ing] ultimate safety, amazing aerodynamic and aeroacoustics performance with compact and light design thought to evolve in a modern key the iconic and timeless ‘C’ philosophy. The interior, with its exclusive INDIVIDUAL seamless linings concept, offers an unparalleled comfort level never seen before.”

The C5 also features “P/J double homologation, a Fiber Glass shell reinforced with carbon fiber, a Double chin air intake to improve ventilation, a swanky new patented visor mechanism featuring Memory Function, as well as the Plug and Play communication system (based on the Sena 50S system) with speakers, Mesh Antenna, FM Radio Antenna and Bluetooth Antenna preinstalled in the helmet shell.”

In our C4 Pro Review, Martel identified the following cons: it was heavy, the change to a rounder shape didn’t fit his particular head as well (a ‘him’ problem that he stresses may not apply to everybody), the ventilation was average, and the SC1 control panel was awkwardly placed.

Based on the data, it appears the C5 has been redesigned to take on these problems, with a “lighter but safer…shell design that is more modern and aggressive but at the same time quiet.”

“During the development of the C5, our technicians spent more than 200 hours in SCHUBERTH property wind tunnel optimizing the helmet shell design,” enthuses Schuberth’s website.

“These studies together with a new neckroll concept which ensure a perfect sealing of the bottom of the helmet shell, allow[ing] C5 to achieve the remarkable result of 85 Dba at 100 km/h on a naked bike.”

Considering the C4 Pro scored 4.1 stars on our extremely comprehensive and detailed review process, the C5 had a lot to live up to – and it appears it will deliver in spades.

Now all that’s left to do is get one on Cam’s head to see if it does as well as the C4 Pro did.

The Schuberth C5 comes in 6 solid colors and 2 graphics in 8 different color combinations, with everything available from Schuberth’s official website.

Make sure to check back for updates on this new unit; in the meantime, we’ve pulled some articles on motorcycle safety for you to read from our archives.

Enjoy, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.