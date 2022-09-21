SBK™22 Videogame to feature Pirelli Slicks for Moto-Minded Gamers

If there’s one thing I get down and nerdy about, it’s the influence that our present-day motorcycle community is founding in the present-day digital scape and the future generations of hoon-happy riders – and this recent bit of news is right up that alley.

According to a press release from Pirelli, the Milanese tyre manufacturer has landed a collaboration with a local software house called Milestone to help their new videogame be more realistic.

Pirelli tires are the slicks of choice for the all-new SBK™22 videogame. Media sourced from Pirelli’s recent press release.

The partnership has dual benefits on both ends; with the release of a new motorcycle-centric videogame called SBK™22, players get to choose from a handful of Pirelli slick compounds to customize their experience on the pixelated twisties – and, in return, Milestone gets to include a globally-recognized brand capable of upping the rep of their programmed pieces of pretty.

“As in real-life, players will have access to an allocation of tyres, both dry and wet, which will also vary from track to track and includes not only standard solutions but also development options,” explains the press release.

“Just as in the FIM Superbike World Championship, based on the choice of compound, the algorithm of the videogame modifies the behaviour of the motorcycle.”

“In other words, the tyres are one of the parameters that the player must consider when they ‘take to the track’.”

With the continued efforts of collaborations like this, I can’t wait to see how our industry continues to innovate.

Stay tuned via our newsletter, drop a comment letting us know what you think of all this (you know we love hearing from you), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.