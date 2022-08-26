Rumor Has It: Yamaha’s Working on a XSR GP

Japanese publication Young Machine has just released news that Yamaha is on the cusp of releasing a new retro XSR GP – and judging by how accurate the magazine marque has been in the past, we’re thinking they’re right on the money.

We even have a bit of proof to speed things along.

Apparently, the XSR GP is an XSR 900, fully faired. This aligns with the growing range of be-garbed nakeds, such as MV Agusta’s iconic Superveloce, the indomitable Triumph Speed Triple RR, and the lean and mean Honda Hawk 11.

A Yamaha XSR 900. Media sourced from Yamaha.

To make things more interesting, we have proof that Yamaha’s already been thinking about a bike with this name, thanks to the Japanese marque having recently registered the name ‘XSR GP’ in the EU.

Cementing the magazine’s instincts on this, the report from Top Speed tells us that Young Magazine also predicted a Grand Prix-inspired Yamaha YZF-R1M, with proof being in a patented image of a MotoGP-derived seamless gearbox, showing the new tech on an R1.

Well, as of yesterday (via DriveMag), the magazine was right – at least about the R1.

The MotoGP-inspired Yamaha R1M csponsored by YART and created with Yamaha Europe. Media sourced from DriveMag.

Yamaha unveiled the 50-unit fleet a couple of days ago, showing off a livery of the team’s two racers (Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo), as well as high-performance Öhlins race suspension, ‘including the FGRT 2 road & track front fork, TTX rear shock, a race specification steering damper and is fitted with a factory kit exhaust.’

A Yamaha XSR 900. Media sourced from Yamaha.

What do you think? Is the XSR GP far behind its track-oriented sibling?

Comment down below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.