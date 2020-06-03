Royal Enfield’s May Sales Look Better Than April Sales But They’re Still Low

Getting Better-ish

Royal Enfield didn’t have a super great May in terms of sales numbers in its home market. It actually saw a 69 percent decrease year-over-year in India and sold only 18,429 bikes. According to RideApart, the sales numbers are still way better than April’s. In April in India, Royal Enfield only sold 91 motorcycles.

So, 18,429 is a major improvement. However, it’s still a far cry from where the motorcycle company wants to be. The reason for this massive drop in motorcycle sales is COVID-19 and the fact that businesses and facilities across the country closed down. Now things are opening back up, and things are starting to turn around.

Royal Enfield isn’t the only company struggling, but it’s a huge player in the motorcycle industry, especially in India, and it’s good to see the company starting to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. It’s a signal that other companies will too and things could start to return back to pre-COVID-19 levels. However, the effects of COVID-19 will likely be felt for many more months to come. It will be interesting to see how Royal Enfield and other motorcycle companies manage to cope with these economic changes. Some have already announced layoffs and restructuring.