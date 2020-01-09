Royal Enfield Updates the Classic 350

To Comply With New Emissions Regulations

There’s a new Royal Enfield Classic 350. The company had to update the model because of India’s April 2020 BS-VI emissions deadline. The bike not only gets updates to its engine but it also features dual-channel ABS and comes in two new colors for the year.

According to RideApart, the company will have to update other models in its lineup, too. Right now, though, it has only updated the Classic 350. There’s still time before the April deadline, but Royal Enfield will need to move quickly to make its lineup compliant.

The new Classic 350 comes in either Stealth Black, Chrome Black, Classic Black, Airborne Blue, Signals Stormrider Sand, or Gunmetal Grey. The Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey get alloy wheels and tubeless tires as standard equipment.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the rest of the lineup. There were rumors that the 500cc engine would disappear in the future, but Royal Enfield has made no announcements about what it plans to do at this time. I expect to see more information in the coming months. Until then, just be happy the Classic 350 is going to stick around.