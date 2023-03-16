Royal Enfield: “The Art of Motorcycling” Enters Third Season

As 2023’s first quarter wraps up into warmer winds, Royal Enfield enters their third season of their “Art of Motorcycling” campaign.

Slotted to take place in Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai (with further, smaller urban areas to be introduced later), the project will purportedly include an “Augmented Reality (AR)-powered visual experience” (the first of its kind).

“We are constantly looking for ways to enable journeys of creative exploration and self-expression via platforms that push the boundaries of possibility,” explains Mohit Dhar Jayal, the Chief Brand Officer of Royal Enfield.

“The Art of Motorcycling is one of the foremost examples of this phenomenon. It mixes artists, designers and motorcycling enthusiasts on a single platform – and the results are always mind-blowing” (via Financial Express).

Got some artwork that you think could catch RE’s attention?

A view of Royal Enfield’s “Art of Motorcycling” campaign. Media sourced from Royal Enfield’s website.

Participants are welcome to contribute to the artwork that will be presented with the AR tech; if you’re an eligible local, April 10 is the deadline, and winners will be revealed seven days after, on April 17th. Winners will receive 2 internship opportunities as well as a cash prize worth IN 1,50,000 (roughly $1900 USD), with the art converted into an NFT – oh, and RE will also use the design on their merch.

Pretty cool.

Upload it on Instagram with the hashtags #ArtOfMotorcycling and #REApparel, tagging @royalenfield and @royalenfieldlifestyle, and let us know how you get on!