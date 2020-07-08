Royal Enfield Now Has a “Slide School”

Learn to Race Flat Track

Always wanted to slide around a flat track racetrack like a pro? Now you can learn how thanks to Royal Enfield and Moto Anatomy. Renown racer Johnny Lewis will be teaching the classes to riders who will ride Royal Enfield FT411 and FT 650 bikes.

Lewis originally developed the racing school in India and now will be bringing it to various tracks across the U.S. as well as Moto Anatomy in Florida.

“I’m excited to continue building a deeper relationship with Royal Enfield,” said Lewis. “It was a great opportunity to fine-tune the program in India while being immersed in the Royal Enfield culture. I was also able to see first hand just how much potential the FT411 has as a training tool. I am impressed by its versatility and can’t wait to get my students on the FT411. Royal Enfield is committed to growing motorcycling and I’m proud to be part of that effort.”

The program is a three and a half hour course. Participants will get a bike to ride, gear to wear, and even a Bluetooth comm unit so they can receive instruction while out there. Here’s the schedule:

2020 Slide School Dates

July 19: Center Hill, FL following Volusia AFT

August 8: Cleveland, OH

September 13: Gettysburg, PA following Williams Grove AFT

October 6: Travelers Rest, SC

October 18: Center Hill, FL following Daytona Beach AFT

The price of the course according to the school’s website page is $250. That sounds reasonable to me. With dates coming up, you’d better act fast.