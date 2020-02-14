Royal Enfield Files for Flying Flea and Roadster Trademarks

Two New Bikes?

Get ready for a couple of new motorcycles from Royal Enfield. Well, maybe. The company has filed applications for the trademark on two new names. Those names? “Royal Enfield Flying Flea” and “Royal Enfield Roadster.” The applications were filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

The name Flying Flea is a historic name for the company going back to when Royal Enfield was an English motorcycle company. It was the unofficial nickname for the WD/RE, which was a 125cc military motorcycle used in WWII. It was a bike that was lightweight and dropped into the front lines via parachute, according to RideApart.

I’d expect the Flying Flea to pay homage to this bike, and it could even be a small-displacement model, though I imagine, Royal Enfield will instead use its existing engine options.

The Roadster isn’t as clear from a Royal Enfield historical perspective. Many companies have roadster models, and this could be another 650 twin, but that’s just speculation on my part. Personally, I’d love to see another 650cc bike with the engine from the INT650 and the Continental GT. It will be interesting to see which way Royal Enfield decides to take either model.