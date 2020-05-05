Royal Enfield Could Dramatically Expand Its Lineup

More Twins and Some Others

Royal Enfield may be looking to expand, thanks to some new information from the company’s executives. In an interview with Motorcycle News, Royal Enfield Head of Product Development Simon Warburton said the company’s Head of Product Strategy and Industrial Design Mark Wells had 14 new model ideas over the past year.

“We’re not struggling for ideas,” said Warburton. “We’ve got so many ideas, it’s just a case of finding the time to do them all.”

There are no concrete plans at this time, just some things about what might be. Motorcycle News suggests there will be “a new 650 twin, possibly a flat tracker, as well as a souped-up Himalayan.” It’s unclear if this souped-up Himalayan will have the 650 twin-engine, but I hope so. One of the things I hear regularly from readers is that they would love a 650 twin Himalayan, and I’m right there with them.

The executives at the company have a growth mindset right now. They see now as an opportunity to take the company’s lineup to new levels, and it makes sense. The 650 twins are both successful motorcycles and appear to be selling pretty well even in the current economic situation, especially outside of India.

Moves to expand the lineup and use that 650 twin only make sense. I’d love to see more bikes with that engine in them, and the idea of a more powerful Himalayan motorcycle appeals a lot to me. It will be interesting to see where Royal Enfield does.