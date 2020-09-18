Royal Enfield Classic 350’s Price Goes Up Again in India

A More Expensive 350

Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 is its best-selling bike in India, it’s home market. The motorcycle is also becoming more expensive for Indian riders. The reason for this is due to the BS6 emissions standards, according to GaadiWaadi.

The Classic 350 receives no new updates despite the price hike. All Royal Enfield did was make the motorcycle meet the ever-tightening emissions standards for the country.

Royal Enfield isn’t the only motorcycle company that has had to do this. KTM and Bajaj have both increased the prices of their motorcycles lately due to the emissions standards in the country. So, while this stinks for buyers, it’s not an ill-faith move by Royal Enfield. The company needs to make money on these bikes, and unfortunately, a price hike was needed.

The 350 is a bike we don’t see in North America. Instead, we get the Classic 500, which Royal Enfield stopped making in India. The 500 here has not seen a price hike, but then with our emissions not being as tough as the BS6 standards in India, it makes sense.

It will be interesting to see how the Classic 350 price hike from Rs. 1,59,851 to Rs. 1,61,688. This isn’t a massive price hike, but every bit will factor into the buyer’s mind.