Royal Enfield Celebrates 120 Years with Limited Edition Anniversary Bikes

The world’s ‘oldest motorcycle company in continuous production’ is celebrating her 120th anniversary – and with Royal Enfield’s birthday bash comes a limited run of her 650 twin range.

If you recall, RE debuted these beauties at last year’s iteration of EICMA. Now that the bikes have touched ground, CycleWorld, tells us that the brand’s festivities will include strict limitations on the range for each country – and they’re not playing games.

“Only 60 models will be produced for America, 30 each of the Continental GT 650 and INT650 models,” states the report.

“Both models will be painted black with chrome trim and be given die-cast brass tank badges…with only 480 units available worldwide.”

As for the special treatment these bikes are receiving from the brand…let’s just say RE’s not going halfsies.

First off, these machines will be handcrafted with brass badges – a first-ever collaboration created with multigenerational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam.

The brass badge was created by the Sirpi Senthil family, multigenerational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. This beautiful marker was made for Royal Enfield’s limited run range for her 120th anniversary. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

Add to this the first-ever blacked-out element stying (to complement the black and chrome tanks), the hand-painted pinstripes, specialty serial numeration on each unit, and the obligatory anniversary decals, and you’ve got yourself one specialty bike.

An artisan works on a motorcycle pinstripe. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

Both the Continental GTs and INT 650s will come with fly screens, engine guards, heel guards, and bar-end mirrors – everything to complement one of the longest motorcycle warranties available on a new bike in our current industry.

Interested in getting your hands on one of these beauties?

A view of Royal Enfield’s 120th Anniversary, limited-run Continental GTs, and INT 650s. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

You can find both on Royal Enfield’s 120th-anniversary webpage; be sure to let us know if you are fortunate to get one in your garage by commenting below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.