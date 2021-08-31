Robbie Maddison Proves Motorcycles Work On Water

Five days ago, a man named Robbie Maddison completed an intercontinental trip from Europe to Asia, on his motorcycle.

Best part, he was able to complete the performance in just under a minute flat – and did I mention the trip was on water?

The MotoCross legend and James Bond stunt double had been training for the unique event over the past year, with the final media product used in an advertisement connected to The Samsung Gear S3.

The performance in question?

An intercontinental round-trip voyage that involved crossing the Bosporus, or the Strait of Istanbul, with a little bit of help from RedBull and a whole lot of help from a special dual ski-plate combo that Maddison was able to anchor to the frame of his custom-made motorbike, which he tinkered himself for the occasion.

“I am very excited to ride my motorcycle intercontinental for the first time in the deep waters of the Bosporus. The Bosporus is one of the most heavily trafficked channels in the world. All kinds of sea vehicles have passed through the waters of the Bosporus, but no motorcycle has passed. Today we challenged the borders here,” Maddison says to The Daily Sabah.

“We prepared for months and fearlessly researched how we could do it. We had our name written under a great and remarkable story. In exactly one minute, accompanied by seagulls and over the waters of the Bosporus, I crossed from Europe to Asia. I will never forget the pleasure,” Maddison adds.

After crossing the Strait and resting in Beylerbeyi, Maddison completed the last leg of the trip, crossing back over the Bosporus in just under ninety seconds.

That means the man made a round trip of the Strait of Istanbul in a little under three minutes.

As is the case with any professional, Maddison has his methods for attracting Lady Luck.

“I absolutely believe in the effect of the evil eye talisman. I was a stunt double in a James Bond movie here. I was using the evil eye talisman back then. I also have evil eye talismans back home.” Maddison says.

His thoughts on the feat?

“I would like to thank Istanbul very much. This is the most challenging task I have ever accomplished. May this performance be an inspiration to all who are currently dealing with challenges. Either think big or don’t think at all.

Amen to that – and our hats off to the man for setting unique precedents that color our screens with inspiration and our faces with incredulous smiles.