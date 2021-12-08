RideSmart Motorcycle School: 2022 Schedule

We’ve just had word that the 2022 schedule is out for the RideSmart Motorcycle School – and given the rush of new riders to the scene since the pandemic, we’re thinking it’d be better to register sooner rather than later.

Described by AVGSport as “a Texas Track day motorcycle rider’s school developed to give instructional help to a vast range of riding skill levels,” the RideSmart Motorcycle School is a brilliant way to get riding right, with “instructors [who] use the most comprehensive group of tools to increase your riding efficiency, safety, and proficiency.”

A report from Roadracing World tells us that the Online Registration will begin Monday, December 13 at 6:00pm CST, along with the potential toget a free non-COTA trackday for working.

Here’s the official schedule:

2022 RideSmart Motorcycle School Schedule

February 12 (Saturday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

February 27 (Sunday)

MSRC (1.3Mi CCW) MotorSport Ranch Cresson

February 28 (Monday)

MSRC (1.7Mi CCW) MotorSport Ranch Cresson

April 23 (Saturday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

April 24 (Sunday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

May 28 (Saturday)

COTA (3.4Mi CCW) Circuit of The Americas

May 29 (Sunday)

COTA (3.4Mi CCW) Circuit of The Americas

June 4 (Saturday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

June 5 (Sunday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

June 11 (Saturday)

MSRC (1.3Mi CCW) MotorSport Ranch Cresson

June 12 (Sunday)

MSRC (1.3Mi CCW) MotorSport Ranch Cresson

June 26 (Sunday)

MSRC (1.3Mi CCW) MotorSport Ranch Cresson

June 27 (Monday)

MSRC (1.7Mi CCW) MotorSport Ranch Cresson

July 2 (Saturday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

July 3 (Sunday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

July 16 (Saturday)

MSRC (1.7Mi CCW) MotorSport Ranch Cresson

July 17 (Sunday)

MSRC (1.7Mi CW) MotorSport Ranch Cresson

July 30 (Saturday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

July 31 (Sunday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

August 13 (Saturday)

COTA (3.4Mi CCW) Circuit of The Americas

August 14 (Sunday)

COTA (3.4Mi CCW) Circuit of The Americas

August 27 (Saturday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

August 28 (Sunday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

September 11 (Sunday)

MSRC (1.3Mi CCW) MotorSport Ranch Cresson

October 1 (Saturday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

October 2 (Sunday)

MSRH (2.4Mi CW) Motor Speedway Resort Houston

October 23 (Sunday)

MSRC (1.3Mi CCW) MotorSport Ranch Cresson

November 26 (Saturday)

COTA (3.4Mi CCW) Circuit of The Americas

November 27 (Sunday)

COTA (3.4Mi CCW) Circuit of The Americas

“Remember, Double Days at Houston and Cresson (Sat/Sun or Sun/Mon) have discount codes available on our website, so look under the Specials Menu when you sign up for both days,” finishes the report.

*All media courtesy of the RideSmart Motorcycle School’s Facebook Page*