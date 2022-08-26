Rides ‘n’ Stuff: The Giro Alpino Tour

Strap your saddlebags up, mates – Ducati’s got a new tour for Ducatisti, and it’s smack in our backyard.

Colorodans (Colorodoans? Rockies? Steve? What do y’all call yourselves these days?) in possession of a Ducati Multistrada will be able to ride Ducati’s 2022 iteration of the Giro Alpino (that translates to ‘Alpine Tour’ in Italian), the highlight of which will be navigating through 300 miles of the beautiful state’s iconic Alpine routes from September 30th – October 2nd of this year.

Registrations are now open on Ducati’s website, which also holds the specs for the event’s shenanigans:

Ducatisti riding their Multistradae. Media sourced from the relevant press release from Ducati.

FRIDAY

Registration and welcome pack @ Beaver Run Resort, Breckenridge, Colo.

Evening cocktail reception and dinner

SATURDAY

Pre-ride group photo @ Beaver Run Resort, Breckenridge, Colo.

Guided ride (a.m.)

Hosted lunch

Guided ride (p.m.)

Evening gala dinner and awards

SUNDAY

Group Breakfast @ Beaver Run Resort, Breckenridge, Colo.

Free ride is a selection of curated routes to various points of interest. Choose to ride solo or alongside other Ducatisti

Option to extend stay for an additional night

Ducatisti riding their Multistradae. Media sourced from the relevant press release from Ducati.

“The Ducati Giro Alpino 2022 event is $350 per person and is exclusively available to Ducati owners participating on their own Ducati motorcycle,” states the relevant Ducati press release.

“The recommended hotel is Beaver Run Resort, which will cost $440 for a two-night stay.”

Be sure to stay tuned, check out the media below of previous years of the tour, let us know if you plan on registering – and as ever, stay safe on the twisties.