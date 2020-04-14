Richard Hammond Does His Own Version of ‘Long Way Round’ From His Home

Keeping Busy During COVID-19

With a large portion of the world’s population working from home and generally staying at home, we’re all trying to find ways to stay sane. For us motorcyclists, it’s even tougher. All we want to do is go out and ride as the weather warms up. Richard Hammond is no exception. He decided to do his own version of Long Way Round, the epic journey that Charlie Boorman and Ewan McGregor did on BMW motorcycles. The catch? Hammond had to stay home while doing it.

As you can imagine, he doesn’t leave his home, so it’s not quite as big of an adventure as one would hope. That said, the motorcycles and cars showcased in the video are some serious eye candy. In the video, Hammond tools around his backyard parking area. The bikes included in the video are a 1929 BMW R52 and a Sunbeam from the same era but far less advanced than the BMW.

What struck me about the video was not Hammond’s silly antics or the fact that at one point he runs into a gate with the motorcycle, slightly bending the front fender. What surprised me was just how much the R52 looks like the new BMW R 18. I liked the R 18 when I first saw it, but you can see exactly how it harkens back to BMW’s early bikes, and that makes it all the more special to me. Anyway, you can check out the video below.