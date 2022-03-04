REV’IT Spring / Summer Collection

REV’IT has outdone themselves for this season’s Q2/Q3 collection. With new additions in the Adventure Sport, Adventure Touring, Adventure Travel, Heritage, Metropolitan Commuter, Race, and Urban Sport segments, riders can be guaranteed a new bit of gear for nearly every occasion – and REV’IT! Global Sales Director Erik van Bilsen, is tickled pink at the result.

“If there is one thing we have learned during the pandemic, it is that motorcycling positively contributes to mental health,” he says in a report from Motorcycle.com.

“It is a way to escape, a vehicle that helps you disconnect and enter a state of contemplation and tranquility — alone or with like-minded spirits.”

Expect a hefty 67 new products, spread out through the gear genres with a total of “19 jackets, 14 boots, 10 jeans, 10 pants, nine gloves, two overshirts, and two SEESMART protectors, plus a one-piece leather suit.”

“In recent months,” continues van Bilsen, “we have seen many turn to motorcycling for their daily travels, rediscovering the fun and freedom that commuting on two wheels provides.” “Rational arguments about saving money and parking issues aside, we think this shift is here to stay.”

Be sure to head over to REV’IT’s official webpage to check them out, stay tuned for other gear-related updates as we here at wBW shift into our shiny new webpage format, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from Motorcycle.com*