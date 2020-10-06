Pursang Motorcycles Has the E-Track Electric Motorcycle

The Classic Brand Is New Again

Pursang Motorcycles is a company that has been around for a while now. In the 1960s it had the Bultaco motorcycle. Now it has a new kind of bike, the E-Track electric motorcycle.

This bike has classic lines and an overall conventional look, but its technology is modern. The bike features an 11kW BOSCH motor that uses three 48V batteries and has a total power capacity of 7.2kW. This combination gives the bike the ability to travel 140 kilometers or 87 miles per charge. The bike can do 75 mph as its top speed. The charge time is six hours.

This is on par with some of the other bikes we’ve seen in this space. The motorcycle also gets three ride modes: Go, Cruise and Boost. Each one has an impact on the way power is delivered, which will impact the range. There’s also a crawl mode for low, low-speed maneuvers, and a crawl reverse.

The bike looks a lot like a flat track racer, and that’s on purpose. There’s a more or less flat seat, wide handlebars, and a large TFT display. The bike gets JJuan breaks, Pirelli Scorpion tires and specialized Ollé damping. The base price for the motorcycle is 12,700 euros (about $15,000 USD).