Pure Sound From The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Blasting Down The Highway

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a high-performance supersport motorcycle that’s designed to deliver an exhilarating riding experience. It boasts a powerful 636cc, 127 horsepower inline-four engine, lightweight chassis, and fully adjustable front inverted fork and rear Uni Trak shock, ensuring that it handles as expected whether on the road or track.

Like many of Kawasaki’s bikes, it features cutting-edge electronics, including Kawasaki’s Intelligent Anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), traction control, and multiple power modes. The aerodynamic bodywork not only looks great but also helps to reduce wind resistance at high speeds, making it more stable and easier to control.

Watch this video of a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R thundering down the highway at high speeds.