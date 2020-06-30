Punch Electric Motorcycle Is Weird and Oddly Cool

From Minsk

The weird motorcycle you see here is from a company in Minsk, Belarus. It has a simplistic design with moderate power and is made by a company called Punch Moto. According to New Atlas, the motorcycle was designed and built by the Belarusian company to be a simple commuter electric motorcycle with a supermoto-like style.

It looks like nothing else on the road, and its fully electric powertrain is slim and fits in the frame well. There’s a unique, kind of abstract artfulness to the bike that you won’t find anywhere else. The electric motor has an industrial look to it and can put out a nominal 20 hp and peak 33 hp.

The motorcycle can do a 75 mph top speed, which is really very good. There’s also a model limited to 15 hp and 65 mph. The bike is planned to meet the European A1 licensing regulations so it can be used easily by those looking for something a little better than an e-bike.

The range remains a bit of a mystery right now. The company doesn’t say what it is, though New Atlas reports some info from Russian sources that say the range will be around 68 miles, which is not bad for a commuter bike. Overall, this is a bit of a weird one, but I also kind of like it, and I think we’ll be seeing more of these oddballs in the future. It will likely be some time before it comes to North America if it does at all.

I’m not seeing any info on price at this time, and that’s going to be a big factor as to if anyone will buy this thing. At the right price, maybe. However, I have a feeling it will be far too high.